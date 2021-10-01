Under 18’s banned from receiving Botox and cosmetic fillers in huge win for Sun’s Had Our Fill campaign

5

CHILDREN ARE NOW BANNED FROM GETTING Botox or Fillers. This is a big win for Central Recorder’s Had Our Fill’ campaign.

Cosmetic Botox for fillers on children under 18 years old in England is now illegal

Cosmetic Botox for fillers on children under 18 years old in England is now illegal

This will prevent 41,000 Botox injections being given annually to children under 18.

Under-18s are at risk of being prosecuted. Businesses will need to verify an individual’s age before scheduling appointments.

The legislation, tabled by Laura Trott, Conservative MP for Sevenoaks and Swanley, will also require a doctor, registered medical practitioner, or a health professional to administer such procedures where there is a medical need in under 18s – a requirement not previously in place.

Once the requirement is enforced, it will be handled by local authorities and the police through a similar system that was in place for tattoo parlours.

Ms Trott introduced the Bill after being selected fourth in a Private Members’ Bill ballot in January 2020.

And the Bill had gained cross-party support in both the House of Commons as well as the House of Lords. The Bill was approved earlier this year by HM the Queen.

Fabulous recently launched the Had Our Fill campaign to tackle rogue and illegal fillers.

Celebrities told Fabulous last year about their experiences with fillers. This was in an effort raise awareness about the dangers associated with injectables for young people.

Amy Childs shared that her breast implant was FLIPPED OVER. After lip fillers, she became addicted to cosmetic surgeries.

Amy Childs shared that her breast implant was FLIPPED OVER. After lip fillers, she became addicted to cosmetic surgeries.

5 Shelby Tribble used lip fillers to hide her ugly looks Credit to Instagram

Lizzie Cundy also revealed that fillers in her eye sockets BLINDED Lizzie as she tried to keep young after falling for a 21-year old girl.

Shelby Tribble from TOWIE shared further that she was bullied over her looks, so she got painful lip filler. But it made her look like a duck.

As if that weren’t enough, Love Island stars exclaimed how they are continually bombarded with messages. “disgusting”Beauty companies try to exploit their insecurities.

Campaign Had Our Fill Britain’s Botox and filler addiction is fuelling a £2.75billion industry. 9 of the 10 cosmetic procedures are wrinkle-busting or skin plumping. Half of all women aged 18-34 want to plump their lips and improve their appearance. Fillers are totally unregulated and incredibly you don’t need to have ANY qualifications to buy and inject them. 83% of all botched jobs are done by people without medical training and often in unsanitary settings – with disastrous results. Women are left with rotting tissue that leaves them needing to have their lips amputations or lumped. Despite the potential dangers, there is no age limit for dermal injections. That is why Fabulous has launched Had Our Fill. Under 18s will be able to make fillers illegal

a crackdown on social media sites plugging fillers

A Government-backed central registry for practitioners with accredited qualifications We work in collaboration with Save Face and are backed by the British Association of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons (BAPRAS) and British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS). We want everyone considering non-surgical cosmetic procedures to be educated to make safe decisions. We’ve Had Our Fill of rogue traders and sham clinics – have you?

Now Laura Trott, MPP for Sevenoaks & Swanley, said: “No child needs cosmetic Botox or fillers.

“They are dangerous and unnecessary procedures which can ruin children’s lives.

“We do not expect something that we can easily, and very legally, get done in the comfort of our own home to be something that can blind us – but shockingly, that is the case, if not carried out by a registered practitioner.

“I am grateful for the Government support in making my Bill a reality.

“And, most importantly am immensely proud and relieved that from today children will be protected from procedures which they don’t need and shouldn’t be given.”

The UK’s non-surgical treatments include botulinum toxins, dermal fillers, and laser hair removal.

According to the Department for Health’s latest analysis, approximately 41,000 botulinum toxins may have been administered to under-18s in 2020. Additionally, more than 29300 dermal injections may have been performed on them since 2017.

Ashton Collins, Director at Save Face said: “We are beyond delighted that this law has been introduced.

“We have been campaigning for greater protection for young people who are being targeted, exploited, and harmed by unscrupulous practitioners since 2014.

“We are extremely grateful to Laura Trott MP for taking action on this extremely important issue and it has been a privilege to have been able to offer our support and contribute to her Bill.

“It truly is a monumental step forward which will help safeguard the people most at risk to falling into unsafe hands.”

The new law is applicable across England. It will be enforced through the police and local authorities, similar to what was in place for tattoo parlours.

The new law is applicable across England. It will be enforced through the police and local authorities, similar to what was in place for tattoo parlours.

Meanwhile, lip fillers must be prescription only, MPs say – as Sun campaign demands change.

Teens who are fashion conscious also use fillers and Botox to get their goals. ‘perfect Instagram face’ after ‘Love Island surge’.