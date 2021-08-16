Police Revealed An Unfortunate Incident Following The Shootout At McClatchy Park

A deadly shootout at McClatchy Park left two men severely injured on Sunday afternoon, quoted the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento police spokesman Officer Ryan Woo revealed the time of the deadly shooting as 1 PM. However, he failed to have his hands on the criminals as they were already out of sight when he arrived at the location.

The investigating officer too, found a glimpse of the shootout at the spot. However, the victims were already out of the scene. While the officers surveyed the matter and examined the fatality of the incident, they were informed about two men who encountered severe injury and were transported to the hospital.

Although the injuries were reported to be benign, the victims were to be operated on for gunshot wounds.

As per reports, the officers on the case were trying hard to communicate with the victims to unwrap the truth and dive in-depths into the circumstances. But, as of now, no solid evidence is available to get hold of the suspects.