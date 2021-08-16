Brand New Cherry Flavor: Where to Watch Online?

Searching for a streaming service where you can watch the brand new series Brand New Cherry Flavor? You have come to the right place. We are about to tell you everything you need to know about the latest limited series in the horror drama genre, Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Before we get to the part where we reveal where you can watch the full episodes of the series online, here’s a glimpse of the plot, cast and episodes of Brand New Cherry Flavor.









Brand New Cherry Flavor: Series Plot

A series adaptation of the novel by Todd Grimson that goes by the same title, Brand New Cherry Flavor is created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. Set in the early ’90s, the series revolves around the life of Lisa N Nova, an aspiring filmmaker who comes to Los Angeles with the dream of directing her first movie. Things take a wild turn as she falls down the path of betrayal by a producer named Lou Burke, a man she trusted and loses her way to achieving her movie as he steals it. And the next thing, Lisa approaches a witch to put a curse on Lou Burke and tumbles upon a nightmare that brings forth zombies, hitmen and even supernatural kittens. Will Lisa be able to step out alive from this turmoil? The limited series awaits you online.

Where to watch Full Episodes of the series Brand New Cherry Flavor Online?

Brand New Cherry Flavor is now streaming on the streaming giant Netflix as a limited series with a total of eight episodes. The series steams upon the genres of horror and dark comedy too at certain points. Catch the full episodes on Netflix

Don’t have a Netflix subscription yet? Start one by visiting www.netflix.com and selecting the option “Join Now”. In a few steps starting from entering your Email address, creating an account and choosing your suitable plan, you can get started. After successful payment, activate your Netflix account from your device and browse for the title Brand New Cherry Flavor. Enjoy watching the limited series along with your favourite shows and movies online!

Brand New Cherry Flavor: Series Cast and Release Date

The supernatural horror series Brand New Cherry Flavor was released on August 13 2021 with its Netflix premiere. This Netflix series stars Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Manny Jacinto and Jeff Ward in the main roles.

