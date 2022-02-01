People don’t know how to react to Netflix’s new Kristen Bell series

The buzzy new Kristen Bell Netflix show everyone’s talking about right now — The Woman in the House is Across the Road from the Girl in Window — first and foremost has a title that’s clearly a bit of a mouthful. But the choice was purposeful, for reasons that you probably don’t need a blogger or snippets from press interviews to explain.

This series consists of 8 episodes is a bit of a send-up of a particular kind of compulsive thriller — the kind with titles that seem tailor-made for big, seductively illustrated book covers that beg to be picked up at an airport newsstand. These are the ones with titles that include the “Woman in the … ”And “The Girl Who …” variety. Netflix, in fact, has provided plenty of this type of variety to its subscribers, even without putting their tongue in cheek. See: Amy Adams’ The Woman in the Window Also, along these same lines, Netflix’s The Girl in Mirror, The Girl on the TrainAnd The Girl From Oslo.

Anna was witness to a murder last night !!!! Anna witnessed a murder last night! Netflix has now added The Woman in the Street Across The Street From the Girl in the Window. pic.twitter.com/khQUcYghbl — Netflix (@netflix) January 28, 2022

The Netflix press materials that accompany the series give a glimpse of the creativity and playfulness of the producers. Larry Dorf, Hugh Davidson and Rachel Ramras are all asked by Bell to share one. “non-spoilery tease”About the show:

Bell: There’s a big juicy cameo right at the end.

Dorf: New Hampshire fall.

Davidson: Makes depression and grief fun.

“For heartbroken Anna (Bell), every day is the same,”Netflix summarizes the show. “She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder … Or did she?”

At one point in the series “Anna”The woman sits with a group of people and, looking uncomfortable, introduces herself. She admits to drinking too much. Sometimes, she mixes wine with pills. But on this particular morning, she confides to the group — she woke up convinced she’d witnessed a murder.

Reviews and reactions to Kristen Bell’s Netflix show

“The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window is a smart parody of a very parody-ripe genre, but it also works well because Kristen Bell plays the main role with the right degree of seriousness,”Reads You can find more information at DeciderReview about Kristen Bell’s new Netflix series.

It would be an understatement to say that this show rocketed up the Netflix charts. This supremely binge-worthy thriller for the wine mom demographic was released just Friday, and it’s already the #1 title — across both TVs and movies — for Netflix in the US.

The series has received a variety of responses on social media. There have been a variety of reactions to the series, from praise for the humor and admiration of the story to people being puzzled by the title and feeling that this is something that has been done before.

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood walked so

The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window could run. pic.twitter.com/KgaBBnCUrK — Bookd & Busy (@HouseJones_) January 30, 2022

if the woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window doesn’t stop dropping casserole dishes i may lose my shit in my apartment across the street from the cat in the bodega — kubi-snacks (@JKub_eXtreme) January 29, 2022