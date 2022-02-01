90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Kimberly Addresses Fans Following Controversial Scenes With Usman

Warning! Warning! 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysEpisode “Calm Before The Storm.”You are responsible for your actions.

Another 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysTLC has fired Season 5 cast members less than one week after it officially announced its season. Alina Kozhevnikova was fired . Kimberly Menzies was the target of a lot of fans after her behavior during the Usman episode. “Sojaboy” Umar. Kimberly became furious with Usman for refusing to have sex. She did everything, including guilt-tripping Usman and threatening him. The whole ordeal almost led to Usman exiting the room he’d only just moved into with her, though he ultimately stayed under the condition they didn’t sleep together.

Fans weren’t happy that Kimberly Menzies attempted to use unsavory tactics to try and get Usman Umar to have sex with her, and apparently, they weren’t shy about letting her know on social media. Kimberly spoke out following the episode’s release in an Story for Instagram He offered both an apology and a reply to the incident. 90 Day Fiancé fandom.

So, I am aware that last night’s episode put me into a very negative light. I don’t have any excuses, and must accept the negative. Let me say that I am embarrassed. It’s cool to attack me in my DMs or comments. Whatever. But attacking my body weight isn’t cool. Nobody should bully or fat shame anyone.

Kimberly Menzies seems well aware that the internet isn’t too fond of her behavior on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days and isn’t offering up excuses for what happened. That’s a change of pace compared to other 90 Day Fiancé stars, Some people blame the edit. or double down on justifying their behavior, claiming there is more to the story than what’s shown.

Usman Umar hasn’t publicly commented on the situation thus far, though his Instagram hasn’t had a ton of activity as of late. He did post a video of Kimberly Menzies on January 4, informing his followers that she’s available on Cameo. For now, it’s unclear whether or not the two are still together, and their current storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysThings are still up in the air.

Kimberly Menzies hasn’t had the best month, as she She lost her mother earlier this year . It’s unclear at this time if Kimberly’s drama with fans will be enough to prompt repercussions from TLC, though worth noting that other cast members like Big Ed Brown have had the Online community takes care of them They remain a part the franchise (former star DeavanClegg). This was recently discussed by a number of people. ). Considering this footage cleared editors before airing, I think it’s possible Kimberly’s stint on 90 Day Fiancé won’t come to an Alina’s sudden end .

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysTLC airs Sundays at 8:00 pm. ET. It’s just one of the many returning shows airing in the 90 Day Fiancéuniverse in this year’s broadcast and is almost certain to not be the last to stir controversy. Check out our 2022 TV schedule for more information.