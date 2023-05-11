People can’t imagine that my pictures were taken just 3 months apart.

Women everywhere have been inspired by the warm weather to experiment with new workout routines in order to get their body ready for bikini-season.

When one fitness guru shared her physical transformation, viewers couldn’t believe she did it all in three months.

Brittany Carr (@erynbrittanycarr() is an exercise barbie who attributes her great body to one workout only: Pilates.

TikTok You can also watch the video below.To prove her point, she posted before-and-after photos.

“Me before Pilates,” she wrote alongside an old photo.

A young brunette stood bare-chested on a board wearing only a swimsuit to display her mid-sized figure.

Brittany’s frame was changed and viewers were shocked.

“Me three months after Pilates,” she wrote.

Although she wore a bikini similar to the one in the first photo, her appearance was completely different.

She has a lean body with a carved abdomen, toned thighs, and thin arms.

The beauty looked supermodel-like with her cowgirl hat, sunglasses and pose with the one leg in front of another.

Impressed with the results from her new workout regimen, she captioned the clip: “Game changer.”

Because viewers had a hard time imagining that all she did was incorporate Pilates, she admitted that she also changed her food and alcohol consumption – now drinking less and prioritizing protein and moderation over restriction.

“These pictures are three months apart?” one person commented, to which Brittany reiterated that they were.

“This is not all from Pilates. Probably calorie deficit, Pilates, walking, etc.” another chimed in, to which Brittany said that they were right.

And a third just said they wanted what she had: “Omg. Need.”