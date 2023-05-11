George Santos, GOP Representative Charged with 13 Crimes Pleads not Guilty

George Santos, a controversial Republican congressman arrested on Wednesday for federal crimes including fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds. This is the latest setback to the rookie congressman after he refused calls for resignation because he lied about his résumé.

You can read the George Santos indictment here

Santos, 34, was charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday with 13 criminal counts — seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

In a hearing held by the federal government on Long Island, New York later that same day, he entered a not guilty plea to all of his charges. As he walked out of the court, he said to a crowd of journalists: “I think I’m guilty.”

Santos’ release from jail was secured through the $500,000 bond posted by three unknown individuals. The only places he could travel were from New York and Washington, D.C.

“I have to keep fighting to defend my innocence, and I’m going to do that,” Santos said. Santos said, “I won’t resign.”

The prosecution told a very different story.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement.

The federal prosecutor stated that “he used political contributions for his own benefit, illegally applied to unemployment benefits which should have been given to New Yorkers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic and lied in the House of Representatives.”

Santos was elected to represent New York Long Island in 2022. After the election, reports were published that detailed how he had altered significant parts of his past.

He said he worked as a Wall Street trader for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. In college, he also played volleyball. He said that his mother was killed during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on the World Trade Center. Also, he said he was a graduate of Baruch College and New York University.

Santos has done none of them. It was revealed that Santos had never worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He also never went to college. And his mother passed away in 2016.

Reached by The Associated Press on Tuesday after the indictment was filed, Santos said, “This is news to me. You’re the first to call me about this.”

Santos faces a number of investigations from federal, state and the House Ethics Committee. Despite widespread, bipartisan calls for his resignation and intense criticism from members of his own party, Santos has repeatedly said he will not step down.

On Wednesday, as the news of his arrest spread, these calls were repeated.

“Listen, George Santos should have resigned in December. George Santos had to resign in January. Marc Molinaro said George Santos, who is a Republican from upstate New York, should have quit yesterday. “Perhaps he’ll resign today. He will face the truth sooner than later.

Republican Rep. Nick LaLota told Politico, “These charges bring us one step closer to never having to talk about this lying loser ever again.”

Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican House speaker, was hesitant. “I think in America, you’re innocent till proven guilty,” he said.

Santos, too, is under investigation. This comes after allegations that he has stolen funds raised for a vet to cover the cost of surgery his service dog needs.