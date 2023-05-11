I tried Google’s first foldable smartphone – it’s got a huge perk and an even bigger catch

GOOGLE’S Pixel Fold is finally here – and I’ve felt its glossy folding surfaces on launch day.

Google I/O in Mountain View was a great opportunity for the tech giant to show off a number of its handsets.

4 Google Pixel Fold in flesh or glass Credit: U.S. Sun

4 It folds up to look like a regular smartphone – but it’s got a big hidden secret The U.S. Sun

The company’s foldable phone was my first opportunity to spend some time.

For a beginning, it feels wonderful.

It’s a little flimsy, but it works like a regular book.

It looks great and the build is of premium quality.

It would look good next to a high-end iPhone Pro Max or Pixel Pro.

It is also foldable, so you can get more screen space than any of the other options.

The outside of the display is the normal OLED 5.8 inch, but when you open it using the hinge smoothly, a 7.6 inch screen appears.

Switching between the displays feels very fluid – an impressive engineering feat.

The lure of a smartphone with an enormous display for gaming, watching TV and other activities is easy to understand.

This device is light enough so that you don’t feel it as a huge burden.

The folded version is only 12mm thick, but it’s still a slim 6mm.

The devices I tested were not up to par.

In order to test the triple-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel camera, as well as telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras, I would need to perform a complete review.

The Tensor G2 will need hours of rigorous testing before I can tell if the chip is up to scratch.

But it seems like a decent enough offering, with 256/512GB storage options, face- and fingerprint-unlocking tech, and a 24-hours-plus battery life that will also need testing.

Price is obviously the biggest downside.

If you want one of these impressive mobiles, you’ll need to fork out a whopping $1,799/£1,749.

The device is still likely to attract the tech-geeks that want the latest Google model.

We can’t say for sure if it is worth the money until we have reviewed it in full.

4 The handset can be folded open at a right-angle to activate a tabletop viewing mode – and apps like YouTube will know you only want to view on the upper half of the interior screen Credit: U.S. Sun