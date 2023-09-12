Olivia Rodrigo teases Guts World tours in TikTok sneaky TikTok post-album release

Olivia Rodrigo’s fans are convinced that the singer will soon announce a Guts world tour after she teased the same in her latest TikTok and in a lyric video of a song from her new album.

The singer’s sophomore album GUTS released on September 8, 2023. While fans are still enjoying Olivia Rodrigo‘s new songs many of them are convinced that the singer will soon announce a Guts world tour. Many people believe that this because the singer, who is 20 years old, teased a possible upcoming world tour via a video of lyric lyrics from one of her songs. The singer teased her potential tour on a TikTok video. In a recent interview, Vampire also mentioned a possible tour. Fans have also noticed that some information about the rumored Guts World Tour has appeared on Ticketmaster in the last day.

Fans think Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts world tour is coming

Twitter is teeming with fans discussing Olivia’s potential Guts world tour. With the singer teasing it in her son’s video and several media outlets claiming the singer is soon to announce her world tour, fans are convinced that a Guts world tour is coming for sure.

Some fans noted that a poster for the singer’s Guts tour is already appearing on Ticketmaster’s website in France, the UK, and Madrid. A few others could not stop talking about Olivia’s latest TikTok where she teases her rumored tour. The songstress reacts to the fan’s comment asking when she will go on tour. In her response, she lipsyncs to the TikTok sound – “Oh my god, I love this question.”

Some fans talked about getting Olivia’s tickets as soon as she announced the rumored tour.

Several others posted screenshots from Olivia’s Making the Bed lyrics video where she teases the tour.

Olivia’s lyric video teases world tour

Making the Bed is the sixth track on Olivia’s Guts album. The new song tells the story of how Olivia’s life has changed following the success her song 2021 Drivers License.

The song’s lyric video shows a torn piece of paper placed in the middle of the screen. The paper has a flower on it to the left, and an earring in the top left and right corners. However, on the far right, it shows a ticket that says ‘Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour.’

A majority of the Good 4 U singer’s fandom is now convinced that she is going on an upcoming tour.

Singer revealed that she composed the album Guts with a concert tour in mind

In her most recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 20-year-old pop star said that she wrote the songs on her new album with a tour in her mind.

Zane wanted to know if Olivia had written her songs in the hope that fans would shout back her lyrics. She talked about her Sour Tour and how it influenced her writing. The singer then talked about how her previous Sour tour shaped her as a songwriter. You can find out more about this by clicking here. “I think I wrote this album with a tour in mind, definitely.”