Jujutsu Kaisen’s new clothing collab with Earth Music & Ecology wows anime fans with bewitching style

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest fashion collab with Earth Music & Ecology is wowing fans of the anime with stunning Hoodies, tops, and canvas bags.

The world of anime fashion can be questionable at the best of times, but when there’s an official collaboration between stylish the Jujutsu Kaisen and an established fashion brand like Earth Music & Ecology, it’s hard not to be impressed.

The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise would be teaming up for a special collaboration with Japanese fashion label Earth Music & Ecology and the Stripe Club platform to bring fans some new apparel.

Pre-orders went live on September 8 and will be available until September 19 in Japan, products will launch in late-January to mid-February 2024 – sadly, an official international release remains TBA.

The standout products from this new Jujutsu Kaisen fashion line include an Embroidery Riders Hoodie that “pays homage to the uniforms” of Jujutsu High, the Sukuna-inspired Knitted Cardigan, and the Itadori-style Riders Hoodie.

While anime and collaborations can be expensive, fans who wish to look like Jujutsu magicians will find the Jujutsu Kaisen range to be a great option. The Sukuna sweater is around $43 and luxury canvas bags are around $33.

The fan response to the new Jujutsu Kaisen fashion collab has been exceptional with some of the top responses including “We get four chapters in a row, Shibuya Arc is beginning, And we get to DRIP?”, I NEED IT”, and “THE DESIGNS ARE SO FREAKING GOOD MANNNNN!”

Stripe Club EC’s website and app allows fans to order merchandise.

Earth Music & Ecology is the latest in a long line of JJK fashion collabs

This new fashion collab with Earth Music & Ecology is not the first, and certainly won’t be the last, time that we see similar Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired clothing hitting the top shelves.

In the last few years and especially after season 1 premiered on Crunchyroll there were official collaborations between Dolce & Gabbana and Hypebeast as well as 999 Club.

Dolce and Gabbana collaboration The announcement of April 2022 brought a lot of excitement to fans, since it marked the first time a historic and major international fashion brand had invested in launching its own apparel line.

Describing the collection, D&C promoted: “Inspired by the unique universe of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most popular Japanese anime series, the special collection mixes DG DNA with the art of anime and Japanese street aesthetics from the vibrant and contemporary districts of Tokyo, in particular Shibuya and Harajuku.”

“The result is a new form of beauty where Italian sartorial excellence intertwines with pop culture. Sunghoo Park is the director of anime Jujutsu Kaisen. The strong personalities of these characters have been translated to distinctive clothing and accessories. This bold, no-gender look has been achieved through the use innovative manufacturing and materials. Cotton and jersey T-shirts, sweatshirts and nylon jackets are personalised with screen printing, digital 3D prints and Japanese ideograms to offer new volumes and a contemporary appeal.”

Crunchyroll releases new episodes each Thursday of Jujutsu Kaisen, season 2.

