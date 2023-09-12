Tim Burton’s live-action movie poster for ‘Halloweentown,’ is frighteningly authentic

Upon finding a Tim Burton ‘Halloweentown’ live-action movie poster the fans are sure to feel it’s all too good to be true. Here at HITC, we take a look and settle on whether it’s authentic or merely an inventive fan creation that nevertheless deserves to be admired.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick with Tim Burton as producer. This film has become an institution in homes across the country, making it a favourite for both October and Christmas. Ever since its release in 1993, audiences have been clamoring for more time with Jack and Sally, which makes a Tim Burton ‘Halloweentown’ movie appear all the more enticing…

Tim Burton ‘Halloweentown’ live-action movie poster

A number of people have shared a poster for an alleged ‘Tim Burton’s Halloweentown’ production, with the subtitle detailing that it’s ‘A live-action movie’.

One of the posts shared on Sunday, September 10th was captioned ‘Omg I can’t wait. Is it real or fake? This is beautiful work.” This post has already amassed 162k likes, 69k shares, and a wealth of comments.

There has not been a confirmed live-action film named Halloweentown with Tim or another director at the helm.

The poster making the rounds is fan-made and the watermark on the poster (located on Jack’s top hat) confirms that it was made by a digital creator by the name of The Pumpkin Empress.

This original Facebook post, which was shared by her in September of 2023, has received 35k likes.

While the poster is very convincing and feels authentic, it’s not been released by a studio to promote a film that’s actually in development. Nightmare Fans, we’re sorry.

‘I thought this was real for a second’

If you were fooled then you’re not alone.

“I thought this was real for a second,” one fan commented on The Pumpkin Empress’ Instagram post, “Got a little excited.”

Halloweentown was not a popular idea among all. “Am I the only person who doesn’t want to see this happen?” another asked. And no, they’re not alone.

“I would hope Tim Burton would never allow such blasphemy,” a fan of the original movie agreed,” with another like-minded fan reinforcing this view with “Tim Burton wouldn’t ever.”