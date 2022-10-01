My family’s staycations are cheap because I am a money-saving mom. Here are two ways I do it.

It can be hard to plan a family holiday in the UK on a budget.

A mom has shared how she can make it more affordable to book a staycation.

This mum has shared her tips on how to go on a UK vacation without spending too much.

Jenna Carrhas teamed with Verdant LeisureThese are her top tips for keeping your costs low.

Look for low-cost, child-friendly entertainment

“Consider destinations with lots of free things to do. You can choose to spend your entire day at the beach or enjoy long, beautiful walks.

“Choosing locations with on-site entertainment can also help mix things up whilst keeping fuel costs down.

“I always make sure I know where the nearest parks and playgrounds are as they are a cheap and cheerful way to cheer up a grumpy child!”

She advised that you make the most of UK landmarks and national parks.

Kenna said: “Most national parks and nature reserves are free to visit, while others require a membership, although usually children get free entry.”

“Museums and landmarks also play a huge part in our holidays as they are a great day out immersing yourself in history and culture, and all which have free entry in the UK.”

Be smart about packing and be careful

Another tip she shared was to make the most out of your ability to bring as much luggage as possible, which is a big advantage when travelling overseas.

Jenna said: “The great thing about a staycation is that you have no restrictions on luggage weight, liquids, or size of your bags.

“Make sure you have all the cosmetics you need before travelling and shop around for the best deals if you don’t already have what’s needed.

You can’t be certain there will be a budget store at your destination. And you might end up spending more in fancy stores or supermarkets than necessary.

“Packing smart and stocking up on essentials means that, if you do want to treat the family to a meal whilst you’re away, for example, you can do so without tightening the purse strings.”

