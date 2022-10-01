Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock Many are still talking about the polarzing incident on the Oscars stage. There have been many thoughts from the public, but there are also opinions from celebrities. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has always been open to sharing his thoughts, and not too long ago he was able to get real about the situation and what the world should do.

Kevin Hart first addressed Will Smith’s slap In July, Smith said that Smith was his comedian. “apologetic.”Hart stated that even with all the drama, he loved Chris Rock as well as Smith. Hart was more civil in discussing the matter recently, saying that both men needed time. “recover.” On top of that, he asserted that it’s about time that the public at large stop concerning itself with the situation:

Humans make mistakes. They should be allowed to learn from their mistakes. This is not the problem of the entire world, but Will and Chris’s. Let them deal. Let the world get out of this mess and allow them to recover. … Let Will recover from it. Let Chris get back on track. Let two men bemen and figure it out if they wish. If they do, they will. If they don’t they won’t.

After Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s wife, Will Smith was reprimanded by Chris Rock. Smith quit the Academy within a week and was later expelled for ten years by the organization for his on-air confrontation. Smith broke his silence regarding the incident Rock had to formally apologise for what he did during the summer. Though he’s reportedly yet to talk things out with Smith, Rock seemed to take shots at the apology During a stand-up performance.

Kevin Hart also mentioned that he had slapped in one of his acts earlier in the year. He mused however that it was the best thing he could do. I Am LegendStar “didn’t plan that shit.”Interview with the Drink Champs podcast Hart was also very kind to his colleague. Hart acknowledged that Hart helped to make it possible for other Black entertainers in mainstream Hollywood productions.

Will Smith is the reason that global IP has been attached to African Americans is normal. Because of Will Smith’s work, Denzel Studios decided to take the risk on more leads of color. [Washington]We were doing in the beginning. The faces that give the universal return are the ones you need. So, I won’t spit on Will and pretend that he hasn’t been or wasn’t that guy.

Stars are everywhere like Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes And Dave Chappelle has been critical of the slap Others have also given their support. King RichardStar the benefit-of-the doubt like Kevin Hart. Marlon Wayans expressed concern For the Academy Award Winner while also taking note of his history exuding. “Black excellence.” Bel-Air: The Fresh Prince Tatyana Ali commented also on the slap and, while she believes Chris Rock shouldn’t have been hit, she also believes her former co-star has “a big heart.”

Most people would agree that there has been a lot of slap-related talk over the last few months. So maybe we’d be wise to heed Kevin Hart’s advice and let Will Smith and Chris Rock handle things in their own respective ways. It remains to be seen if the world will ever do that.