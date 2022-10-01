A YouTuber put his head in the microwave to get views. Firefighters were not impressed.

We live in a viral age where hilarious videos, hot takes and cute cat pictures rule the internet.

One YouTuber went too far in 2017 by sticking his head into a microwave and filling it up with cement.

Just… no.

Jimmy Swingler, twenty-two years old, was unable to breath properly and his friend had to call the fire brigade in fear for his safety.

Jimmy Swingler, his head in a microwave, as firefighters attempt to remove (West Midlands Fire).

TGFbro is a YouTube channel that he and his friends own.

Jimmy Swingler (TGFbroscreengrab)

Swingler took the microwave to his home, stuffed his head inside, and then filled the microwave with Polyfilla. It quickly hardened. An air tube was installed to aid his breathing, but the expanding cement eventually blocked Swingler’s airflow.

After being trapped in the microwave for an hour and half, his friends called emergency services to his Fordhouses, Wolverhampton home. His head was then freed after another hour.

It would be an understatement to say West Midlands Fire was unhappy.

They posted about the incident on Twitter:

Simon Woodward was the station commander and issued a statement.

It was basically: Don’t put your head in the microwave.

“Do not put your lives at risk for other people’s entertainment.”

He added that these kinds of incidents take away from the crew’s ability to focus on saving people who actually need help.

Swingler responded to the video with this:

That’s how YouTube knows you’ve done something right.

Here’s a link to see the absurdity in action:

For the love of all that is right and good, Do not attempt this at home.

