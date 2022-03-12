Milwaukee Dancing Grannies Will Show Their Love for Slain Members by Having ‘Tears Behind their Smiles’

The Dancing Grannies, beloved by all, are back!

The Milwaukee-based cheer group is rehearsing for next week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. It will be their first big appearance since an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing three of their members and one member’s husband.

“They will be in our hearts as we’re performing. I know that I’m going to be bringing them with me,”One member stated.

Betty Streng (63), sustained a skull fracture as well as a traumatic brain injury during the attack. It was her first performance as part of the troupe.

“Still recovering, but I’m so happy to be here,”Streng stated.

Interest in the group has soared since the Waukesha tragedy, when more grannies signed up than ever before.

They’re now sporting “Granny Strong”Bracelets and shirts bearing the names of those who have died

Each granny will be wearing a hat at the parade “4”To honor the victims of the attack, we have created a patch.

“We’re gonna have tears behind our smiles, and it’s gonna be a very emotional day,”One member stated.

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Christmas parade attack, has pleaded not guilty. Brooks remains in prison with a $5million bail.