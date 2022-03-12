Here’s a surprising PLANT hack I discovered that can help you fall asleep.

If you are having trouble sleeping or feel that you have exhausted all your options, we may have a solution.

You can help your mind drift off by placing a few key plants in your bedroom.

1 An expert suggests that the valarian plants could be used to help you fall asleep. Credit: Getty

Plant expert Richard Cheshire revealed: “A valerian plant will look beautiful in your bedroom thanks to its small pink and white flowers.

“Valerian plants, aside from their sweet aroma, have been used for centuries to treat sleep disorders such as insomnia.

“Inhaling the scent of valerian root has been shown to induce sleep and improve the quality of sleep.”

The ancient Greek and Romans knew about the medicinal benefits of valerian root.

However, although there is not strong clinical evidence for it, users have reported benefits in sleeping quality and falling asleep quicker.

One theory is that the extract stimulates nerve cell release of a chemical called Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA).

It decreases nerve cell activity, which produces a calming effect.

We’ve previously discussed how another plant can transform your sleep.

The snake plant not only looks great but can improve your quality of life by adding oxygen to your home.

It releases all of its oxygen at night unlike other plants, so you can get an extra boost of the stuff that makes life possible.

A plentiful supply of oxygen during sleep can help you slumber more comfortably and improve your mood and mental alertness in the morning.

Studies have shown that lower levels of oxygen can cause headaches when you wake up. Higher levels encourage the brain to go deeper and more restorative sleeping, which is what some studies suggest.

Sleep hacks, and how to improve your slumber, has been a hot topic for weary Brits.

We’ve previously told how the key to nodding off quickly is relaxing in the hour or so before bed, says the ‘Sleep Geek’ James Wilson.

In fact, the sleep practitioner and co-founder of Beingwell said it doesn’t even matter what time you go to bed, as long as the body is wound down first.

He suggested that you fill a hot water container with lukewarm, and then place your feet on the bottle while you chill.