How Much Caffeine Is Too Much? Side Effects and how to cut back

The FDA recommends that healthy adults limit their intake to 400mg per day.

This caffeine equivalents to approximately four cups of coffee, or two. 5-Hour Energy shots.

Too much caffeine can cause stomach upset, anxiety, headaches, insomnia, as well as other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and even heart disease.

According to FDA guidelines, healthy adults should limit their caffeine intake. 400 milligramsMaximum is approximately four cups of coffee. FDA reports that extreme caffeine consumption can result in serious health consequences such as seizures.

Here are the facts about caffeine intake, side effects, and how to reduce it.

Common foods and beverages have a high caffeine content

It is possible to consume excessive amounts of caffeine and not realize it. These are just a few examples of the caffeine content in common products.

Too much caffeine can cause withdrawal symptoms.

The recommended daily limit of caffeine intake is 400 mg per day, but everyone has a different tolerance. What’s the best way to limit caffeine intake? “too much”Caffeine can cause different symptoms depending on the individual.

Caffeine is a stimulant which stimulates the nervous systems. Gary Soffer MDIntegrative medicine doctor at Yale Medicine.This is how caffeine gives you energy. However, it can also cause side effects such as a lack of sleep or nausea if you take too much caffeine.

Soffer suggests that you might experience various symptoms if excessive consumption is a problem. Physical symptomsSuch as:

Urethrination has increased

Diarrhea

Alarm stomach

Headache

Anxiety has increased

Insomnia

Heart rate increases

These side effects usually disappear after the caffeine has been eliminated from your body. This can take up to 10hrs.

Note:You should use caution when taking caffeine supplements or powders containing very pure or extremely concentrated caffeine. FDA reportsThese products have been linked to at least two deaths from caffeine in the US in the past few years. These supplements can have a caffeine equivalent to 20 cups of coffee, even if they are small.

Some conditions can make caffeine more dangerous than others, including:

A condition of the heart such as atrial fibrillation, tachycardia or tachycardia. A heart problem can be treated. limit or cut out caffeineIt may worsen your condition. Isabel Valdez, PA-C,Physician assistant Baylor MedicineAssisting professor of medicine Baylor College of Medicine. You should always consult your doctor if you are concerned about the effects caffeine could have on your heart condition.

A heart problem can be treated. limit or cut out caffeineIt may worsen your condition. Isabel Valdez, PA-C,Physician assistant Baylor MedicineAssisting professor of medicine Baylor College of Medicine. You should always consult your doctor if you are concerned about the effects caffeine could have on your heart condition. Anxiety:You may need to reduce caffeine intake if you suffer from anxiety. Valdez says that caffeine can cause anxiety symptoms like a racing heart and tremors.

How to reduce caffeine intake

Reduce your intake of caffeine if you consume more than 400mg per day, are sensitive to caffeine, or experience side effects that can be harmful, and you might consider cutting back. These are some safe ways to reduce caffeine intake:

Do not abruptly stop: Valdez advises against quitting coffee “cold turkey”If you want to get rid of it all. This increases your chance of experiencing Withdrawal symptomsSuch as headaches and drowsiness. Reduce your consumption slowlyValdez says that you can cut back on coffee consumption by having one cup per day. You can also reduce your coffee intake by half a cup. Slowly reduce until you reach your goal. Try lower caffeine alternatives:Soffer says that if you want caffeine, but don’t want to drink as much, you can switch your coffee for green tea. You’ll still get some caffeine, but you will consume less. Or, if you love the taste of coffee, you can switch to decaf –– or at least alternate between regular and decaf throughout the day. Hydration is keySoffer says that it is crucial to keep yourself hydrated throughout this process. You can avoid thirst by drinking enough water, which can help you resist the urge to drink caffeinated drinks. This can also help to prevent withdrawal headaches. Keep your eyes on the positivesYou can find some motivation by looking on the brighter side of things. Valdez suggests that you think about how much money you’ll save by not buying coffee at every coffee shop.

Insider’s takeaway

Healthy adults can consume caffeine safely, but the daily recommended intake of 400 mg is advised.

Too much caffeine can cause side effects. You should reduce your caffeine intake slowly and carefully.