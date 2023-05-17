Martha Stewart’s Beauty tips and Ageless beauty through the years: A closer look

Martha Stewart is the first woman over 81 to appear on Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. This year, she shares the spotlight with Kim Petras Megan Fox and Brooks Nader.

Martha Stewart does not see age as a matter of concern. As she confesses, her friends are of different ages. Still, she wants to encourage other women to feel confident and look good.

Martha Stewart is the oldest woman ever to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. This puts the spotlight on her beauty, which has remained ageless throughout the years.

Workout Routine

Martha Stewart is always in the gym, no matter how tempting it may be. But a cappuccino, and glass of green drink helps Martha Stewart get ready for the day.

"I worked with a yoga teacher and a trainer, but now I do it alone—and I admit it's been difficult," she said.

Gardening is another passion of hers, helping to burn calories while watering and weeding.

Glowing Skin

Martha works with her facialist Carmela Barabas. The range of treatments is extensive. The skin is improved through extracts, creams that detoxify, facial massages and neck treatments.

The Pearl Treatment is also used to add glow to skin. It contains powders with minerals and proteins. Vitamin C improves skin tone, and it has antioxidant properties. Martha does not neglect her eyes. She focuses on adding brightness and reducing fatigue.

Your Dietary Guide

Martha Stewart loves to bake gardening This means that she is eating a more balanced diet, as there are many fresh fruits and vegetables available. Martha has a flexible diet, but she does not keep snacks in the house and rarely eats out. This helped her to lose weight.

She prefers salad days and to drink more water. Her green juice is mainly made up of vegetables and fruit, such as celery and cucumber.

Mental health: A Focus

Martha Stewart admits to keep her mind sharp, she engages in different activities including crossword puzzles and other brain exercises.

Beloved Beauty Products

Stewart created a skin care routine for herself that maintains her complexion. She begins the day by using a facial mask or gentle cleanser. Then she finishes with a foaming cleanser.

For her toning, Stewart prefers a mist or spray. She also loves serum. Stewart is also very concerned about protecting her skin from the sun. She uses her favourite SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense 50 SPF sunscreen only when she goes outside.

It is possible to get rid of wrinkles on your face by using a massage cream that hydrates and reduces fine lines. After removing her makeup, Martha can use a cleanser. She then finishes her evening routine with a cream that is hydrating and revitalizing.

Prepare for Photoshoot

Martha Stewart tried her best to look perfect in the Sports Illustrated Swimwear issue 2023 photoshoot. In order to gain more confidence, she made preparations. Stewart looked her best by regularly doing Pilates and cutting out certain foods.

