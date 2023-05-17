Sister Wives: Meri brown cries during solo UK trip, why?

Meri brown, the star of Sister Wives admitted to crying during her solo visit to England. She’s there for both business and pleasure. Meri took a tour of Great Britain. Nevertheless, certain parts of the trip left her feeling emotional. Read on to learn more.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Star Breaks Down During London Trip

Meri spent the majority of her recent time in England. In an Instagram post on May 13, Brown revealed that she wept during her trip.

TLC’s TLC posted photos of her most recent tour. She was at Stonehenge. One of the pictures shows the 52-yearold wearing a navy-blue shirt. “Stonehenge” Hooded sweatshirt worn with skinny jeans. Meri displayed the dramatic results of her weight loss.

She admitted to feeling emotionally charged when she visited the ancient site. She couldn’t help but break down and cry. Her feelings were influenced by the creation. Meri reflecting back on her “dream” trip that was also an “obsession” Hers.

“…This. It was a great day. This was a great day. And I mean, LONG time dream!” Meri Brown wrote in her Instagram post. “Listen. If you want it, don’t stop dreaming about it and working toward it.”

It was a shock to her that Stonehenge had finally been visited. The SW star admits there were moments when she felt like giving up. “shed” She shed a few tears. Yet, she’s at complete peace with it.

Meri wrote in her blog that it was cool and cloudy outside, so she had to put on two sweatshirts. The historic district was a great place to spend time.

“I was there a long time and only left because it was closing. It was a place I would have loved to spend more time. I would have liked to spend more time there, barefoot on the earth and absorbing the energies of the place. Spend more time in wonder and awe. More time just being.”

Sister Wives Spoilers – Meri Brown Fulfills Her “Lifelong Obsession”

Sister Wives actress has fulfilled her dream “lifelong obsession.” Meri Brown also found time to work out while she was in England.

Her followers were treated to a grueling F45 exercise by the television personality. The F45 workout is 45 minutes of high intensity training in a group. Meri became friends with other people.

Meri enjoys the benefits of this exercise. She told us that she enjoys working up a good sweat. After listing her Arizona home as for rent, she decided to take a trip to London.

Meri brown ended the relationship she had with Kody, her former husband. The patriarch’s life has been falling apart as most of his wives are moving on without him.

What is your opinion on Meri brown admitting she cried while traveling alone? Do you find this surprising? What are your thoughts on her UK visit? Comment below. Come back here often for all the Sister Wives’ spoilers, news, and updates.