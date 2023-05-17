‘The bachelor’ expands its dating show to older people

The Bachelor ABC is bringing a new fall series to the franchise. Golden Bachelor This fall, the show will be broadcast on Mondays at 10 pm ET. After the return of Dancing With the Stars. This is part of ABC’s schedule that includes only unscripted shows for fall 2023.

Golden Bachelor The show will feature a 60-year-old man who is looking for love in a crowd of 60+ women. ABC and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television had been discussing the idea since years ago, and early in 2020 it was close to becoming a reality. This plan was put on hold due to the COVID-19 epidemic. It wasn’t until this year that ABC announced a casting call.

After more than 20 Years of Fostering Young Love on The Bachelorette, The Bachelor You can also find out more about the following: Bachelor in Paradise Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years,” reads the Show’s Official Description. This new unscripted show gives a hopeless romantic a second shot at finding a life partner to spend the golden years with. These women have a life of love, laughter and sorrow. Their hope is to ignite the spark for an endless future. Will our golden man finally turn the page and start a brand new chapter with his woman of dreams?

ABC’s fall schedule 2023 is based entirely on unscripted reality competitions and shows. Golden Bachelor The post will be taken by the following:DWTS The slot is usually reserved The Good Doctor. Bachelor in Paradise It will shift from its Monday time slot to Tuesdays 9pm. ET. Celebrity Jeopardy!. Judge Steve Harvey You can also find out more about the following: What would you do? Reruns will be shown on Wednesdays. Abbott Elementary in between.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Press Your Luck You can also find out more about the following: The $100,000 Pyramid This Thursday, the show is on. Shark Tank You can also find out more about the following: 20/20 This Friday, the show is on. America’s Funniest Home Video On Sundays, the program will precede all other programming. Wonderful World of Disney banner.

The Bachelor Mike Fleiss created the show, which debuted on March 2, 2002. Jesse Palmer was the host of both seasons prior. The main program was renewed on Tuesday for 28th seasons. Bachelorette The 20th Season of the show ended in April. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 ran between September and November 2022. Season 8 ran from September to November 2022. You can also find out more about Bachelors Included in spin-offs is Bachelor Pad: Bachelor Paradise After Paradise The Bachelor Winter Games You can also find out more about the following: The Bachelor presents: Listen to Your Heart.