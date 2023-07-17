Marlo shares a TBT photo with Phil Donahue where ‘He looks so handsome in his Tux’

Marlo’s marriage to Phil Donahue is the perfect match. Recently, the veteran actress shared a throwback picture of herself and her husband along with a beautiful tribute.

Marlo and Phil Donahue have been married happily for more than 40 years. They are growing closer every day. And the actress is constantly expressing her affection and admiration for her husband.

Thomas posted a photo from their earlier years. She captioned“I found this picture of Phil and me. Wow, we were young! The man looks great in his tuxedo! The time passes quickly when you are with a good partner. “Do you have a favourite photo of yourself and your partner?”

This actress of “That Girl” appears on occasion She is accompanied by her husband Instagram. While celebrating the birthdays of their The 45th Wedding AnniversaryMarlo Thomas posted another beautiful throwback picture of their wedding along with a warm tribute that expressed how much they love each other and the accomplishments they have reached.

The actress revealed the secret to her 43-year-long marriage with Donahue in an interview. In an interview, she called it “the three L’s”. You can love, listen, and lust. Thomas explained how listening to your partner is important as this allows you to fully understand his thoughts and emotions.

Her words also highlighted the value of love to their relationship. Last but not least, she stressed that their marriage would be incomplete without lust.