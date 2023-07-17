Days of Our Lives Spoilers: 3 Must-See DOOL Moments – Week of July 17

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers reveal there are three must-see moments next week. During the week of July 17, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) points a gun at Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). That leads to Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) facing a moral dilemma. Plus, Dimitri von Leuschner (Peter Porte) strikes back against EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Kristen DiMera’s Demand

DOOL spoilers reveal that one must-see moment during the week of July 17 reveal that Kristen will push all of Brady’s buttons.

Kristen and Brady have a volatile discussion regarding the custody agreement for Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater). Kristen wants it revised, so Brady plays along and signs the paperwork. However, Brady then tears it up right after signing it.

DOOL Spoilers: Brady Black’s Killer Rage

Clearly, this does not please Kristen. So, she will continue to push Brady’s buttons. It is teased that Brady ends up pulling a gun on Kristen.

Now, Brady probably doesn’t intend to shoot or kill Kristen. Despite everything that Kristen has done, she is still Rachel’s mother. Plus, Rachel is a little girl and Brady can’t risk going to prison.

Brady might have just wanted to scare Kristen, but it will come back to haunt him. Not only does he get a visit from thepolice, but Rachel walks in to see her father pointing a gun at her mother. So, this will make things even more strained between the father and daughter.

Dimitri von Leuschner’s Alliance

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ and Stefan have put aside their feud and called a truce. After all, there is a bigger threat to deal with, which is Dimitri.

Even though EJ and Stefan band together, don’t expect their plan to evict Dimitri to work. When Stefan and EJ try to boot Dimitri, Kristen comes to the newcomer’s defense.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: More Must-See Moments

Other must-see moments include Jada facing a moral dilemma regarding Brady and Kristen. Lani Price-Grant (Sal Stowers) gets drugged and held hostage along with Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

Plus, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will share a bombshell revelation with Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) regarding Whitley King (Kim Coles).

Fans will also see Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) to consider confessing to Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien). Meanwhile, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) take a pregnancy test.

Which storyline are you looking forward to seeing the most during the week of July 17? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Remember to keep watching the soap on Peacock to find out what happens next.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with DOOL right now. Come back often for Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.