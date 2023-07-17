Eminem suprises crowd at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit

Eminem, who has not performed in Detroit in several years, surprised the crowd at Ed Sheeran concert on Saturday. He joined Sheeran in Ford Field on Saturday for two surprise songs including “Lose Yourself,” and “Stan.” Sheeran who is embarking on Mathematics Tour initially set up the appearance by saying that Eminem was one of his biggest fans and wanted to “cover” one of the rappers songs.

The song that was played on the radio is Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.” Sheeran’s message to the crowd He and his band only had a rehearsal earlier in the day. Sheeran told the audience, “Let’s see how this goes,” and then launched into the first seconds of the track. Then a mysterious figure appeared from underneath the stage. Eminem joined Sheeran to finish “Lose Yourself”, as cheers erupted from the audience.

Ed Sheeran and Eminem performed “Lose Yourself”, “Stan” at the Detroit concert. 🤩🔥🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/zIQUI7WVCV — Adithya (@iam_AdithyaM) The 16th of July 2023

Sheeran’s Detroit show included more than one song. He told the audience, “and I’ve said that you can’t just come to Detroit and perform one song. You want to hear another song? Sheeran filled in Dido’s vocals for the chorus of Eminem’s 2000 smash hit “Stan”. Eminem told Detroit that he missed them after the show. Detroit, you are appreciated. “I love you!”

Eminem’s surprise performance took the social media world by storm. One person reacted on Twitter. The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each otherIt was the best surprise I’ve ever received! Last night was a total blast!” A person Call us today to learn more about our services. It was one of the “favorite music moments” of his life. Somebody else Add to CartThanks, Ed Sheeran. Thank you, Ed Sheeran.”

Eminem’s performance on the stage was a nice surprise but not shocking. Sheeran has a long history with the rapper. Eminem, as he was then, is no longer a rapper. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted in NovemberSheeran sang “Stan”, along with Eminem, on the stage. Sheeran has appeared on Eminem songs like “River,” “Those Kinda Nights,” as well as Sheeran’s collaboration with Eminem, 50 Cent, and Sheeran on the song “Remember The Name.”