Man Reveals The Recipe Of His Unique Creation, The Watermelon Pizza

Dominos cheesy pizzas are pretty famous around every corner of the world. But have you ever heard about a watermelon pizza? Yes, a juicy watermelon pizza. Recently a man boomed the Internet with his new recipe for watermelon pizza.

A TikToker shared an amazing recipe for watermelon pizza which amazed the fans. With the video getting insane popularity, Dominos also decided to try its hands on the new recipe. The pizza lovers showered their love on the video. While some wanted to have a bite of the new pizza, others titled it an acquired taste.

Oliver Paterson has reportedly brought a revolution in the world of Pizzas, with his new creation. His latest watermelon pizza got huge recognition from the fans and even caught the eyeballs of the top pizza company in the world, Dominos.

Australian Dominos Pizza tried its hands on the extraordinary invention of Paterson. In the latest post, they shared a glimpse of the pizza with the caption, “Y’all keep asking us for a low card pizza.” Dominos seemed to have done some innovation to the recipe adding some tomato sauce and pepperoni slices combined with a watermelon base.

An Acquired Taste

While one of the most popular pizza companies, Dominos titled the meal for an acquired taste, Paterson revealed the secret recipe of a delightful treat. He shared all details to cook the most delicious watermelon pizza.

He revealed that what makes the pizza special is the chorizo and barbecue sauce. While he also warns the cook that missing out on the key ingredients will output in a complete mess. He also stated that the cooks who want to recreate the meal must first cook the watermelon before adding any topping to it. Cooking the fruit will kill the excess moisture, and will make room for the sauces. He further added, “It’s really important to add BBQ sauce as it’s a tried and tested flavor combination that complements the pink fruit. Tomato, I have not yet tried but I assume it will not work.”