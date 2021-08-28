Man Shares A Video Of A Cute Thief Stealing Food From Kitchen

A video of a cute, innocent dog finding its way to the kitchen to grab some delicious food went viral on Twitter and the netizens showered their love on the video.

When it comes to smartest and loyalty, dogs stand out to be at the top of the list. However, sometimes they indulge in some hilarious acts when nobody is watching them. Recently such a funny incident turned the limelight on Twitter. A man shared the video of his pet, who thought his master was not looking at him, and made his way to the kitchen to enjoy some mouth-watering food.

Within minutes, the video went viral and the black dog won the hearts of the fans. The intelligence and courage of the dog to perform such an amazing stunt shocked the netizens.

Sander from the Netherlands shared the video of his black canine. The dog was spotted pushing a chair across the kitchen floor.

When the master reached the kitchen, he saw the pooch climbing on the chair to get a bite of the delicious food. He found the dog enjoying his meal and did not wanted to disturb him. He shared the video clip with a caption, “When you leave your dog alone home for a minute.”

When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

The Twitter post went viral, and it garnered over 3.3 million views and tons of comments. One individual recalled their previous experience and commented, “This reminds me of our levitating beagle, who could reach food in the kitchen counter…… Once eating a chicken roast and all. She had to spend two nights at the vet.”

Another fur mom revealed her hilarious experience catching her dachshund stealing pizza from the coffee table. It appeared the dog was starving and could not could itself from eating delicious food.