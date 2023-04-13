Mackenzie McKee is a teen mom who flaunts her body in shorts and does deadlifts at $525k Florida house.

Mackenzie McKee, TEEN Mom’s star, shows off her toned body in booty shorts as she performs deadlifts in new social media videos.

Mackenzie posted a clip of her exercising with dumbbells to Instagram, encouraging others to do the same.

Different exercises were suggested by her to strengthen your muscles using dumbbells.

Teen Mom actress also promoted Body By Mac online personal training program.

Mack showcased her toned figure in this video by wearing a blue sports bra and matching black booty shorts.

She wore her hair loosely pulled back in a ponytail.

Many times, she shares her workout photos and social media results with fans.

BUMMIN’ AROUND

Mac showed off her body in a new gym selfie wearing just shorts, a white sports bra and light blue underwear.

A post-workout shot of the reality star shocked fans.

The Teen Mom alum posed standing in front of a mirror with her butt to one side.

Fans were able to see how plump and flat she is, as well as her toned legs and arms.

In the photo, Oklahoma’s native was sporting a black pair of biker shorts with a blue sports bra.

Her blonde hair was pulled back and worn in a tight bun.

Mackenzie shows her results through social media, since Body By Mac was launched.

MAJOR MILESTONE OF MAC

The TV personality recently celebrated a major milestone on social media.

The mom of three wore a turquoise sports bra with a pair of tight black leggings and pale green sneakers as she posed on a green lawn outside a Michaels store.

Mackenzie was wearing her brunette hair in 2 braids. In the second picture, Mackenzie is doing an amazing handstand.

The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption that read: “It’s my 16th DIAVERSARY! This 16th anniversary marked a turning point in my life.

“I can vividly recall being eleven years old when I was pale, skinny, sick, and weak.

“I saw my mom almost fall as I told them that my blood sugars were 780. They also informed me that I was DKA, about to go into a diabetic coma. And they diagnosed me immediately with #type1diabetes.

I would be insulin dependent for the remainder of my life. Mackenzie said that it was difficult to adjust to my new lifestyle at eleven.

“I had to learn to stick my fingers six times per day, count carbs. Learn my body minute to minute. Take four shots daily. Get my energy back so I can do all the star-cheer stuff and stay human.

“I’ve accomplished everything I ever set my mind to even though it took extra work. It is a never-ending journey that has brought me many heartbreaking moments and made it difficult to believe I could ever give up.

“But even on those days, we don’t get a break, or we PAY FOR IT! We simply don’t have an option.

“So, I made the decision to pursue my goals and be known as a Type 1! Life is a little different. She added that #type1diabetes was #diaversary @dexcom

Mackenzie’s 1,000,000 followers were quick and enthusiastic to comment on the inspiring post.

Thank you for raising awareness about type 1 diabetes (T1D). One person expressed gratitude and wished for continued blessings.

Another wrote: “Thank you for sharing your story you’re an inspiration and you’ve done so much for so many, myself included.”

Another person said: “Your story was so valuable, thank you for sharing it as my child has type 1.”

You are an amazing girl. You are an inspiration to me. You are such an inspiration to a lot of people but most importantly type 1’s just like you. I love you girl!!” Add another fan.

