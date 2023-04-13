Here’s what I do as a flight attendant. It’s easy, but it won’t be something you’ll like.

An FLIGHT attendant shared her secret tip for falling asleep on planes – although you may not enjoy it.

Many people struggle to get to sleep during a flight.

1 An airline flight attendant shared her secret trick to falling asleep in a plane Credit: Getty

Kara Mulder is a travel blogger and flight attendant who shared her secret to beauty sleep.

The secret is out!

If it isn’t a regular mealtime at your destination, avoid eating on airplanes.

Kara recommends that you set your watch in the correct time zone for landing when you get off the plane. Marie Claire reported.

Then you can eat and rest at whatever time is most convenient for you.

In her blog, she revealed the hack. A Life as a Flight Attendant 2018

Kara said, “Don’t go to bed at 1pm. Do not wait to go to sleep at regular times. The body will adjust quickly.”

Elle also stated that “if the snack or meal service isn’t available on your eating plan, you can pass the food on.”

It’s better to pack your own trail mix, granola bars and dried fruits.

The trick won’t please everyone.

It could also help to avoid jetlag or adjust to your destination’s time zone.

