Clint Black, a country music legend has lived his entire life with Lisa Hartman for over 30 years.

Fans want to learn more about the Mrs.

2 Clint Black married Lisa Hartman Black in 1991 Credit: Getty

Lisa Hartman is Clint Black’s wife.

Clint Black and Lisa Hartman have been married since 1991.

Hartman was born in Houston on June 1, 1956. She is well-known for her roles as an actor and singer.

Although she first became popular in 1970s when she played Tabitha Stephens’ role on Tabitha, it was her role as Cathy Geary at Knots Landing which made her a household name.

She also recorded four albums solo, her best-known song being “If Love Must Go”.

What is the story of Clint and Lisa’s meeting?

Black and Hartman wed in 1991. They had first met at Hartman’s New Year’s Eve concert 10 months before.

Hartman was in town to promote a TV film and managed to get a last minute ticket for her friend.

Hartman said that it was slow motion like the movie scenes. Hartman spoke to us during an interview. PEOPLE. “There was something.”

Black said: “I was aware that I was looking at someone extraordinary. Her name was not something I knew. Her TV series was unknown to me. She was beautiful!

They have been together since that time, mainly due to their “nurture”.

“Love is something that you nurture and protect,” Black told PEOPLE. “We have grown in our relationship together and we’ve never been apart.”

He later called his wife “biggest inspiration” and revealed that he had written many songs about her.

He continued, “Once we were in love, any love song that I wrote must be true to us.”

Does Clint have children with Lisa?

Black and Hartman are busy working in their respective fields, but that hasn’t prevented them from beginning a family.

They welcomed Lily Pearl Black, their first child in 2001.

Lily followed the example of her parents quickly and is well-known for her work as an actor and singer.

She has performed onstage with her parents many times over the years.

Even the Black family went on tour 2022 to perform shows across the nation.

Lily, when not at the studio is posting photos to Instagram and reaching over 15,000 subscribers.