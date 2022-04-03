Luann DeLesseps, Real Housewives Of New York alum, discusses her feelings on the Upcoming Reboot and Spinoff

The Real HousewivesLately, the franchise has undergone major reconfigurations. A number of spinoffs were added, including Ultimate Girls TripAnd the first season of the new series Dubai. Andy Cohen, who confirmed that the. Real Housewives of New YorkThe reboot was a spinoff. The Season 14 reboot will have a completely new cast, while the spinoff will include fan-favorite alumni from the past. Luann de lesseps, one of the fan-favorites, shared her thoughts on the dramatic changes.

It’s shocking, no doubt. This is a first-of-its kind decision to reboot and spinoff a franchise location. Sure, Miami But it was rebooted Real Housewives of New York? This is the second longest-running pantheon show. Unheard. Luann de Lesseps was also surprised by the news. She shared the following: Us Weekly:

I learned this almost simultaneously. [fans] did. [Andy and I]It was a scheduled phone call that went unanswered.

A previous report suggested that the star – who has been struggling with her sobriety again – was not interested in the spinoff (tentatively referred to as RHNY: LegacyOr RHNY: All-Stars). Sources suggested that her decision was influenced by pay cuts and another deal with E! Her decision was influenced by sources who suggested that her pay cut and another deal with E! were factors. Bravo alum Bravo gushed about the future spinoff and said:

It was something I didn’t expect, but I was very happy to find out about it. I’m thrilled about them bringing back the OG cast, because you can’t fit a square peg into a round hole. I say that because sometimes you bring new girls on and they don’t really fit in into your group, and I think it feels awkward.

Luann De Lesseps may be referring to last season’s disastrous episode of the Real Housewives of New York. Eboni Williams, a first-time member of the group, was raped by some veterans. Essentially, it was a culture clash that didn’t exactly land well with some viewers, either, later resulting in the reunion special getting cancelled. De Lesseps seems happy about the spinoff shifting the deck due to the drama. (Bethenny Frankel was her former co-star and is now less enthusiastic about this prospect.

Luann de Lesseps told the outlet that there are changes in the works “the perfect solution.”She attributes her success to Ultimate Girls Trip – which brought together her and other alums from across the various locales in its first season – for illuminating a new path forward for The Real Housewives of New York. De Lesseps said that she is also “totally on board”If Bravo allows, she will be the spinoff. Hint, hint: Her dream cast includes Jill Zarin & Kelly Bensimon.

Yet it isn’t quite clear from the outside looking in how sustainable such a new model for the Real HousewivesThe long-term outcome will be very interesting. We’ll just have to wait and see how Andy Cohen and co. choose to proceed.