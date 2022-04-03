Washington Man Arrested and Threatened to Shoot Sen. Ted Cruz

According to The Daily Beast a Washington man has been accused of sending numerous threats voicemails that threatened Sen. Ted Cruz.

Eric Kikkert shared his message in one sentence: “I’m gonna blow your brains out.”

Federal authorities arrested Kikkert as a convicted felon.

A man threatened to kill Texas Sen. Ted Cruz “an assault rifle”Federal authorities in Washington arrested and charged him. The Daily Beast reported.

Eric Kikkert of Kent Washington was identified as the man who called Senator’s Office last month, March 21st. He said, “answer my questions by giving me a call or at the end of my rifle,”According to court documents Obtained at the outlet

On March 22, an unidentified individual showed US Capitol Police a message from Kikkert, in which he suggested that the senator call him. “or ill end up in his fucking face with an assault rifle,”According to the criminal complaint.

A photo of Kikkert was attached to the text message. It is from his time in the military. An agent was told by his mother that he had been abused. “suffers from mental illness”According to the complaint, she also stated that she has never seen him behave violently. Kikkert, a felon, is not allowed to own firearms.

According to the complaint, Kikkert also left voicemails to Sen. Cruz that day, threatening extreme acts.

According to the complaint Kikkert stated: “That’s a fucking vaccine. And if you don’t fucking talk to me about it. If you don’t advocate for it, I’m gonna blow your brains out” adding, “I’m willing to put a gun in your face. You better fucking think about it.”

According to court documents, he claimed in one instance that he reached out to a person at the office during his rant and that he was told that he was “one step away from getting an assault rifle and pointing it at the Senator.”

Aside from the threats, officials were accused in telling an agent that they wanted to form a militia and sending him money. “nonsensical”Emails to the US Capitol Police and posting on social media asking for weapons including an AR-15