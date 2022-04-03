Rep. Boebert outlines an age limit for LGBTQ+ community

Lauren Boebert, Rep. suggested an age limit to the LGBTQ+ community based upon decisions based primarily on sexuality and identity.

Boebert made the comment in a tweet Friday.

“We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products,”She spoke.

She added,” Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?”

Boebert was criticized for comments she made on LGBTQ+ issues. In February, she expressed her opposition to the Equality Act — which Expands civil rights protections for the LGBTQ+ community— calling it “dangerous.”According to Colorado Public Radio.

“Where is the equity in this legislation for the young girls across America who will have to look behind their backs as they change in school locker rooms, just to make sure there isn’t a confused man trying to catch a peek?”According to the report, she told her colleagues.

Boebert, who called the bill, made comments during an interview last month with Real America’s vote “supremacy of gays and lesbians and transvestites,”According to Newsweek.