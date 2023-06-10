Louise Thompson is cruelly mum-shamed while on holiday with her baby Leo

Entertainment

Louise Thompson, a former Made In Chelsea actor has suffered cruel comments from her social media followers.

She received comments after posting a video showing her and her son Leo swimming. They claimed that she put her young child at risk.

The star enjoyed a family holiday and posted their activities on social media

Star enjoyed family vacation and shared their social media activities
Louise was mum shamed for swimming with her son on her back

Louise, a mum who was shamed because she swam with her son in her arms.

Video footage showed the former reality star, 33 years old, swimming with her son on her back in a large pool.

She captioned her post: “Leo, I and our psychic avatar bond.”

Leo has a new hobby, she said. It’s adorable, but I’m sure it’s not easy. He likes to hold onto my ponytail while riding on me.

But some of the 1.4M people who follow her were not happy.

Someone wrote, “This is dangerous with no float for him! Pay attention! The baby of a friend drowned .!!”

A second person replied: “I feel so bad for the baby of your friend. My son, who is also a member and trainer of a club for lifesavers and a certified lifeguard, has been a part of the lifesaving profession since he was a child. “I share your fear and emotion at what you’ve seen.”

Louise’s followers did all the fighting for her.

He’s probably on his back, and it’s being recorded by his dad. You don’t think that he gets much attention?

The other person commented, “Your friend’s baby should have received more attention than !!!”.”

The star was enjoying family time with her partner Ryan and son Leo

She was spending time with Ryan and her son Leo, as well as Ryan's partner.
The reality TV star said her son enjoyed their pool activity

She said that her son was happy to be swimming in the pool.
Louise and Ryan live next door to her brother Sam Thompson

Louise and Ryan lives next door to Sam Thompson
Louise took social media by storm while on Made In Chelsea

Louise was a social media sensation while appearing on Made In Chelsea

