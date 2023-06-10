See how a learner driver accidentally flips his car during an exam course

The moment a young driver flipped her car, she was almost certain to fail the driving test.

In only 30 seconds, the 63-year old woman from Buenos Aries in Argentina demonstrated how to not drive.

She had barely begun her test when she started crashing into objects and totalled the car in high speed.

Video shows her complete train wreck during a driving exam that was held last Wednesday, in the suburbs around Buenos Aires.

She drives around the corner too quickly, loses her control briefly and hits the curb.

She then accelerates to the next turn at high speeds with her hazard warning lights flashing.

The vehicle is whizzed back onto the curb.

As she drove furiously forward with her foot on the pedal, the car smashed into another ledge.

The bird reaches an incredible height, before it crashes into a pole.

The car flips over as a huge piece of it is broken off to one side.

Emergency services sources explained that the “driver got nervous during a maneuver and struck a stone-cutter,” Plano primer reports.

The woman trapped inside her car after it flipped was rescued by police and firefighters.

Amazingly, she only sustained minor injuries in the accident.

