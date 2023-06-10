The full line-up of 90 Day fiance UK Series 2 return dates has been confirmed

It has now been revealed that the second series and the entire line-up of 90 Day Fiance UK have finally been released.

The second series of the show is available for viewing from 16th July.

4 Couples on the show are hoping to get married after 90 days Credit: Discovery+

4 Eight Brits struggle to maintain long-distance relationships as they pursue their love. Credit: Discovery+

Eight Brits are desperate for love, so they have entered into a long-distance relationship. Some of the Brits will meet each other on this show.

The couples, following the success of series one, will determine whether they’re ready to commit their futures together over the course of ninety days.

Viewers will see the dating issues, family conflicts, and cultural clashes that are part of a long distance romance.

Murray Boland, Creative Director of the production company said: “90 Day Fiancé is one of the best relationship shows on TV. “

He added: “The American series is absolutely brilliant and we are so excited to be making it in the UK.”

The line-up has also been announced. Shane and Mert are the couple of Shane (27), from Devon, England, with 28-year-old Mert (from Turkey). They met last summer in Turkey before starting a relationship.

Second couple: Tionne (21), from Derby, and David (24), from Dominican Republic.

Tionne already has a ring in mind that she would like David to purchase for her. However, the audience will need to wait and see whether David is able afford Tionne’s lifestyle.

Rebekah (27), from Chesterfield, and Cristian (29), from Argentina, are the next pair.

Unexpectedly, they have booked the venue for their marriage later in this month.

Next up is Louise from Gloucester, aged 39 and Jose from Colombia, a 29-year-old. The couple met over social media a year before and instantly connected.

Michael, 37, of Essex and Mercy from Kenya are looking to form a bond that will last forever. Two years ago, they found each other on a dating application and now are preparing their wedding.

Robert, 47 years old, is from Glasgow. Assel, 35 and from Kazakhstan, has been with him since 2021. Assel is still not returning his feelings, even after Robert confessed to Assel that he loves her.

Kadie from West Yorkshire, and Alejandro from Mexico are back for another season. They face several obstacles in their preparation for the wedding.