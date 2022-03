In 2016, President Obama received a letter from an 11-year-old Leila Jackson, asking him to consider her mother, Kentanji Brown Jackson, for the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Justice Antonin Scalia. “She is determined, honest, and never breaks a promise to anyone, even if there are other things she’d rather do,” wrote Leila. Today, Leila’s mom had her second day of hearings for a Supreme Court confirmation after being nominated by President Biden.