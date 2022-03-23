I’m a mum-of-three and my family have had more than 400 broken bones between them due to rare health condition

MUM-of-3 has shared the shocking news that her family has suffered more than 400 broken bones.

The rare condition that has affected the family for four generations is a serious problem.

5 Amanda Reiman, and her two children have very fragile bones that can break easily. Credit: Amanda Reiman

5 After breaking several bones, her son spent a lot of his life in casts. Credit: Amanda Reiman

5 Amanda’s relatives had it as well so Amanda and her family are used to it. Credit: Amanda Reiman

Amanda Reiman, and her two children have osteogenesis imperfecta. Also known as brittle or brittle bones,

She, her children, siblings, mother, and grandfather cannot produce enough collagen. Their bones are weak.

A slight mistake or accident can result in a family being sent to the hospital for a cast.

Amanda 7 News “We break them so often it’s no point counting them.”

She claimed that Aiden, her son, was 11. “has been in a case more than he hasn’t”.

The mother was educated about the condition as her mom, siblings, and grandfather were also affected.

She said: “Mum never wrapped us in cotton wool though. She wanted us to live normally.”

The mum from South Australia said that she would be more cautious than the other children when running around.

Although she feels fortunate to have broken only 22 bones, this does not include fingers and toes.

These are often broken – such as when her son caught her toe on a bag or when her husband took out the duvet.

Amanda stated: “They break so easy.

“Aiden currently has his arm in a cast, but all up he has had about 45 breaks and three full body casts.

“Amber has only had two fractures. The hospital knows us very well.”

Osteogenesis imperfecta is caused by a genetic mutation that affects the body’s production of collagen, which can be found throughout the body, especially in a person’s bones and other tissues.

You may experience frequent fractures, weakness in the muscles, hearing loss, fatigue, joint laxity and curved bones.

This condition can lead to brittle or short teeth and other medical issues.

Doctors will usually order x-rays to diagnose OI. They will check for bone changes and fractures.

Genetic testing may be possible in certain cases, but it is not routinely done.

5 A small accident could cause a broken bone in the children Credit: Amanda Reiman

5 While trying to be normal in their lives, the family is a little more cautious than others. Credit: Amanda Reiman