Promising College Athlete Fatally Shot While Allegedly Trying to Break Up a Fight During Party, Police Say

A promising star athlete from Alabama was fatally shot while allegedly trying to break up a fight at a party, officials said, according to a published news report.

Reginald T. Summage, 20, a sophmore at Tuskegee University and wide receiver for their Golden Tigers football team, was an honors student studying construction science management, People reported.

The tragic incident began as a fistfight at an off-campus party on Friday night when Summage was shot, the Tuskegee Police Department said, AL.com reported.

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said it is believed he was trying to break up a fight, according to the news outlet.

When officers responded to the area of Washington Plaza in the 700 block of West Martin Luther King Highway, Summage had been severely wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news outlet reported.

The police chief said they are investigating to try and find out the details that led to the fatal shooting.

The alleged shooter was identified as Marquavius Lee Debro, 21, who was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Summage.

Debro, who is not a student, is being held in the Macon County Jail on $150,000 bond.

A date has not yet been set for Debro’s next court appearance, according to the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

He has not yet retained legal counsel, according to the clerk’s office.

The Tuskegee University community was devastated by the news of Summage’s unexpected and tragic death, according to the Tuskegee University Alumni-Southern Region.

On Saturday, they issued a statement on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Reginald’s family and friends,” Tuskegee University President Dr. Charlotte P. Morris said, People reported.

“Losing such a young and talented member of our Golden Tiger family to a senseless act of violence is always tough. We extend our deepest condolences and support to all who loved him at this incredibly difficult time.”

Football coach and athletic director Reginald Ruffin described Summage as “a model student-athlete, and inspired his teammates and friends with optimism and care for others.”

The school was offering counseling and support services for students and faculty members.