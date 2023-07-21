Kate checks with Paulina and talks about Philip

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers and updates tease Kate Brady (Lauren Koslow) will check in with Paulina Price (Jackée Harry).

She’ll also talk to her about her and Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) son Philip Kiriakis (John Paul Lavosier) and that he’s alive.

Paulina price is concerned about Lani Grant Price in Days Of Our Lives.

Paulina is very worried about Lani Price-Grant (Sal Stowers) who has gone missing, and she’s on a prison furlough. She was allowed to come home for her father, Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) funeral and Paulina, beginning to panic, is afraid for her.

She’s almost lost her mind over Abe and now she worries that Lani’s been killed investigating what really happened to Abe!

Paulina knows that the “death story” of Abe is all full of holes and Lani felt she had to go investigate it. What if Abe was really murdered, and the killer has now killed Lani.

DOOL Spoilers: Kate Brady Was Presumed Dead Too And Wasn’t

While no one thinks Megan DiMera (Miranda Wilson) did anything to Abe, there is the point that Kate was presumed dead until she wasn’t and the search continued. Kate encourages Paulina to not give up Abe or Lani because the truth is not always what it seems.

That’s when she shows her a photo of Philip on her phone and admits that his death was faked and he’s alive, although in a mental facility for intensive treatment.

Paulina tells Paulina that Philip feigned his death, and she and Victor believed him. He faked all the evidence and even used a prosthetic leg to do it! Philip’s story was much more convoluted, however, and he had tried to frame Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) for his murder over jealousy because of Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Kate Brady makes some good points in Days of Our Lives spoilers

Kate has heard Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), talking about this case, that there is a presumption that Abe died not falling off of the pier. Paulina is aware of this and Lani recognized the actor as the witness. When she opened the file,

The most important part is to never give up hope-Kate still hasn’t given up hope for Philip, and she and Roman are believing Abe and Lani will be found alive.

Paulina says the concerning part for Lani is that she’s on furlough and they can’t track her ankle monitor. It’s a factor which makes Lani worry about what will happen to her.

