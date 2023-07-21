Gilgo Beach, a suspected suspect serial killer is getting divorced.

Asa Ellerup filed paperwork in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking an uncontested divorce from her husband Rex Heuermann.

Ellerup filed not only the summons and complaint but also three notifications regarding the continuation of health coverage, guidelines maintenance, and automatic orders.

This is still all a blur. Her and her children’s lives have been completely turned upside-down,” says Ellerup’s lawyer, Robert A. Macedonio.

It comes less than seven days after Heuermann’s arrest, for the murder of 3 women. Long Island Gilgo Beach is where they disposed of the bodies.

The defendant has not pleaded guilty.

As police and investigators look for any possible clues they have forced his wife and children out of their home.

Investigators had found a piece of Ellerup’s hair in one of the victims. The district prosecutor said that Ellerup was involved with his arrest. Officials said that Ellerup, the children of the couple and themselves were not present when the victims were killed and buried at the beach.

Kerry Rawson says that she is the daughter of BTK Serial Killer Dennis Rader and understands what this must have been like for Heuermann’s daughter. Heuermann’s daughter worked at Heuermann’s Manhattan architectural firm.

Rawson said, “My dad was my closest friend. I loved and adored my father.”

Digital also learns about Heuermann’s tax problems.

The records show that he was hit by multiple tax liens for a period of 16 years.

Tax liens for both the federal and states could be as high as $136,000

The police are also a concern Atlantic City, New Jersey Heuermann is being investigated to determine if he was ever involved with cold-case murders within their jurisdiction.

Heuermann’s attorney did not reply to an inquiry for comments.