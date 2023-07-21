Julie Chen Moonves Reveals she was ‘forced’ to take a ‘Big Brother” hosting job

Julie Chen Moonves was initially confident that she had won the lottery, but then disaster struck.

Julie Chen Moonves was the host for Big Brother Since its debut in summer 2000. There are not many shows left from before 9/11, but Big Brother The show had been on air for two seasons before the terrible tragedy. Entertainment WeeklyChen Moonves wasn’t the most happy camper during those early seasons. She revealed she believed she would get fired at the end the first season.

Chen Moonves stated, “I initially turned down the position.” “I had to accept it. It was a surprise to me…I thought it was bigger than expected. Survivor – just in a house with air conditioning.” Survivor was released a month prior and immediately became a huge hit.

Chen Moonves, a Dayton, Ohio native who had joined CBS as a newcomer, was at the time the CBS Early Show News Reader. The success of Survivor The Big Brother host gig did not pan out as expected.

Chen Moonves Tell them to get on with it Entertainment Weekly. “Only for the show to get bad reviews in every aspect on Season 1. The concept was hated by the critics. The lighting was a big problem. They did not like the IKEA furniture. The house was a total disaster for them.

“Externally people hated my face. Critics internally – people at CBS News – wanted me fired from the news division,” Chen Moonves added. Chen Moonves said she also felt that her job was at risk when 60 Minutes Curmudgeon spoke about Chen Moonves.

Andy Rooney made public statements against me while I hosted the morning news. Big Brother“Chen Moonves told me. He was all like, “How dare this woman blur the line between entertainment and news? If she really wants to be in entertainment, then immediately fire her from the news department and ship her to the West Coast. “I was thinking, Oh my God, Andy Rooney is going to fire me!”

Chen Moonves spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her first season and her hopes if her show were to be canceled during its first run. After 25 years, it seems that the wound has healed. “Arnold, and Allison [Grodner] Chen Moonves continues, “turned the show upside down to make it what it has become today.” We wouldn’t be celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Simpsons if it wasn’t Arnold and Allison.