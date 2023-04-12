Justin Jones Reinstated to Tennessee’s House After Council Vote

After being one of the two Black Democrats expelled from Tennessee’s state Legislature last week, Justin Jones has been reinstated by the Nashville Metropolitan Council.

A Monday council meeting saw 36 council members unanimously vote to temporarily restore Jones to his House seat.

Jones and Justin Pearson were removed from Tennessee’s House of Representatives last week after the Republican supermajority deemed their participation in a gun reform protest to be against the House’s rules for behavior.

According to the report, the council suspended its customs in order to allow a quick conclusion instead of holding a lengthy nomination phase that lasted a month. NBC News.

Jones was inducted on the steps at the Capitol just one hour later. CBS News reported.

Jones stated that he wanted to “welcome democracy back to people’s House” in a speech to the House floor. NBC News reported. “I would like to thank everyone, not only for your actions, but because you awakened the people of the state, especially the young. I want to thank you all for reminding me that every generation is fighting for justice.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in Memphis is scheduled to decide whether to reinstate Pearson, who was also expelled last week, into the state’s House.

Jones and Pearson have both been expressing interest in a rerun of their respective seats.