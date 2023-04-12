What foods can you use to help with spring cleaning?

Tom O'Brien
Health

Do you run out of cleaning materials? Don’t worry. Some foods can in fact help clean up your mess.

Erika Katz, a lifestyle expert shows Inside Edition how grocery items can be doubled as cleaning products.

Broken glass: What are your options? Don’t sweat it! Katz suggests that a slice of bread is enough. It absorbs spills, but also picks up any glass fragments.

Pesky food stains left over in reusable containers can be wiped away after pouring in some rice, water and dish soap. Katz recommends covering the container well and shaking it. You can rinse the container and it should look as good again.

You can see your finger prints on the mirror but you don’t have Windex. Make a cup and pour it into a spray can. Spray windows and mirrors to get rid of the stain.

After rubbing a lemon on the cutting board, you can wipe away any grime. 

And above all, remember not to rule out food when it’s time for spring cleaning.

