Let’s Meet Joe — Marjan’s New Beau in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Marjan could be having a new romance after suffering a close call with death. Let's learn more about Joe and his actor.

Things are getting hotter Lone Star – 9-1-1. Marjan Marwani is played by Natacha Karm. She may have her eye on Joe Clarence Stewart, her trainer. It premiered in 2019. 9-1-1 Fox will air a spinoff. The original series’ inception was the same. Lone Star – 9-1-1 This story chronicles Texas’ heroic efforts by police and fire departments.

After suffering a near-death experience during Face-off Marjan has a new life with Grant Harvey (Cameron Cowperthwaite).

Marjan seems to want the next level in her fantasy love life. This is what we know so far about Joe.



Marjan hopes to get over her turbulent romantic past in “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Marjan’s romantic past has been rocky. Lone Star – 9-1-1. In Season 2, fans were introduced to her fiancé, Salim (Mena Massoud). Marjan and Salim parted ways, and Marjan recently found out that Salim is having a baby. Marjan is back in the dating world with Joe, her trainer, despite the tragic news and the recent encounter with death.

John Clarence Stewart plays Marjan’s new lover, Joe.

Joe’s character is unknown, although the actor portraying him has been seen on the screen. There are many roles available on the camera. John is perhaps best known for his role in Simon’s starring part. Zoey’s Extraordinary List of Playlists. Marjane and Joe are still in a relationship, but John and Natacha have been dating since real life. John frequently shares pictures of the two on his Instagram. Instagram.

John is now part of Lone Star – 9-1-1His co-star Natacha seems to be content with his new cast member. Natacha told HELLO!, “John is so insanely talented, what he does he does with such ease.” She also said, “He approaches work with a level of fluency and ability and ease that I encourage myself to copy.” Natacha joked about John’s willingness to “make a fool” of himself and revealed that she has since challenged herself to be more “free.”

‘9-1-1’ may be getting another spinoff!

For fans who can’t seem to get enough of the drama surrounding the characters in the 9-1-1 Just like the Fox franchise, another spinoff could be in the works. Michael Thorn previously spoke out as the President of Entertainment at Fox. Deadline He said that the network was open to adding another program to its lineup. He said, “We would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.”