Antony Worrall Thompson clarifies he’s not an anti-vaxxer after sign in his pub welcomes unvaccinated

Celebrity chef Antony Worrall Thompson has confirmed he’s not against vaccinations after a sign displayed in his pub welcomed unvaccinated people in.

BBC reports say a sign made by an anti-vaccine group was put up at Worrall Thompson’s pub, The Greyhound, in a village close to Henley-On-Thames in Oxfordshire.

The sign said: “We do not discriminate. Race, gender, age, disability, vaccinated or unvaccinated. Everyone equal here. Everyone welcome.”

The TV chef clarified his views regarding vaccinations but said he would continue showing the sign and removing any references to the anti-vaccination group.

Worrall Thompson said the BBC: “I agree with people getting vaccinated. I’m not an anti-vaxxer… to me if you don’t want to get vaccinated, if you don’t want to put chemicals into your body, it has to be your choice.”

He continued to explain why he signed up for the account: “I’m doing it [having the sign up] because I don’t want to discriminate against anyone.

“At the end of the day we’ve done our time, we’ve done two years of this, lockdowns and various things and precautions, and I think it’s time to move on.”

Restaurateur Worrall Thompson stated that he doesn’t view the display of the sign in this way “irresponsible”.

He explained: “I don’t think it’s irresponsible at all. You know you have the choice. Freedom of choice to get vaccinated, freedom of choice to come to The Greyhound.”

Greyhound is owned by ​​husband and wife Antony and Jay Worrall Thompson and is described by the couple as their “​‘perfect local”.

The Greyhound was contacted for comment.