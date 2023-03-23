Jet2holidays offers up to 50% discount on beach vacations to Spain, Turkey and Greece

Spring is here, and Jet2holidays is having a huge spring sale.

This holiday firm has offered discounts of up to 50% for sunny escapes.

You have a wide selection of hotels available to you, and departures are possible from 10 UK airports.

This sale is available until April 6th, and travelers can fly anytime between April 11th-2023.

Head to www.amazon.com for the best deals Jet2’s websiteSelect a discounted amount from the dropdown menu. Next, pick your destination of choice and then search for travel dates within the offer.

Jet2 has a variety of vacations available, including villa and beach stays, as well as luxurious indulgent escapes.

It will apply automatically when you book a vacation within the promotion’s travel dates.

You can get discounts on all board types, such as self-catering and half-board or all-inclusive.

Jet2holidays’ packages include accommodation and flight, a 22kg baggage allowance, 10kg hand luggage and return transfers.

You could, for example, save 55% Dreams Calvia Mallorca Magaluf.

It means that you can enjoy weeklong stays from £463pp on a bed and breakfast basis Between April 11th and June 30,

For an additional fee, you can upgrade to all-inclusive or half-board.

This hotel can be found right by the sea and boasts four outdoor pools. One of these includes a section for children.

There are six bars on the property: a cocktail bar with a view, snooker bar, lounge, bar, pool, and coffee.

You’ll also find six restaurants, including two buffets and three à la carte restaurants.

Alternatively, Club Calimera Serra Palace Stays between April 11th and May 31 in Side, Turkey are eligible for a 40% discount

Book between June 1 – June 30, and receive a 25% discount

This could allow you to bag an all-inclusive stay here from £525pp Mai

Noting: If you cancel your reservation, the discount won’t apply anymore and you will have to make up the difference.

If you don’t fancy a beach holiday, we found the cheapest city breaks in Europe from £69pp, including flights.

And we revealed the best ‘party city’ in Europe with £2 beers, year-round sunshine and flights from £30.

We’ve also rounded up cheap three-night foreign holidays for the coronation May bank holiday weekend, from £195pp with flights.

