Millions of iPhone owners must press red button today – it’s got long list of perks and could save your life

TUCKED a way inside your iPhone settings is a red button that everyone should press.

It could save your life one day – so it’s important to check it sooner rather than later.

Apple has built a special set of settings called Emergency SOS.

This is a feature you’ll use in times of crisis, and it’s extremely handy.

Normally you activate Emergency SOS by pressing and holding the iPhone side button and one volume button – triggering a fast emergency call.

But there are six settings that you need to take a look at.

It’s better to get them in order now – and make sure they’re familiar – before you ever really need them.

The first setting is Call with Hold and Release, which lets you hold down the side and volume buttons to begin a countdown.

An alarm will also sound.

The second toggle lets you activate Call with 5 Button Presses.

This is handy as it can sometimes be difficult to hold two buttons down at once – especially if one hand wasn’t free.

With this setting, you can simply quick-press the side button five times.

A countdown will begin, an alarm will sound, and the emergency services will be called when the countdown ends.

Some iPhone models may have another option called Call After Serious Crash.

This Crash Detection feature is new and available on select iPhone models.

“If you’re in a car crash, iPhone and Apple Watch can automatically call emergency services,” Apple explains.

“Your devices will start a countdown and sound an alarm before the call.”

Apple adds: “iPhone and Apple Watch cannot detect all crashes.”

The next option is setting up Emergency Contacts.

These are phone contacts that will also be contacted when you hit Emergency SOS.

It may be useful to add loved ones to this list.

The fifth setting is Emergency SOS via Satellite.

This is only available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

You can try a demo using this setting, letting you practice making an emergency call using a satellite connection.

It’s important to try this to see how the feature works – before you ever really need it.

The final option is Call Quietly.

This can be life-saving, as it allows you to make an emergency call quietly.

“If you start an emergency call using the gestures above, warning alarms and flashes will be silenced,” Apple explains.

Make sure to check your Emergency SOS settings regularly to ensure you’ve still got the best settings for your own needs.

And consider speaking to loved ones – especially if they’re vulnerable – to ensure they’re using the best settings too.

