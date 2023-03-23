Putin’s friend calls for an “immediate nuke strike” on countries that hold Russian dictators following the issuance of an arrest warrant

A CLOSE alliant of Vladimir Putin warns Russia to launch an “immediate nuclear strike” against any country which detains him.

The threatening message was made by state TV host Vladimir Solovyov who went on a bizarre rant during a recent broadcast of his show.

The warning comes just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over his alleged involvement in the abductions of children from Ukraine.

This was broadcast via Russia-1, the state-run channel. Solovyov said that any attempt to implement it would result in a warning. [the warrant] is a declaration of war”.

