JARRYD (formerly known as Jarryd Hayne) was a once-popular and highly successful athlete who played for his nation and attempted the NFL.

Hayne was found guilty of rape in a April 2023 trial. This means that he will spend more than 10 years behind bars. This is who Hayne really is, and the crime he was convicted of.

1 Jarryd Hayne was convicted of the 2018 rape of a woman

Jarryd Hayne: Who are you?

Jarryd Hayne, a former player in rugby league, made eleven appearances for Australia from 2007 to 2013.

He also received ten caps for his father’s native Fiji, representing them at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

Born on February 15, 1988, in Sydney, his career saw him play for the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans in the National Rugby League (NRL).

He swapped rugby for the NFL in 2015, signing a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

His debut was made in September 2015 against Minnesota Vikings.

He was however waived by the team in October 2015.

Before he retired from playing in the May 2016 game, he had played eight for the team and said that he was not interested learning how to play with a different coach.

The hope was that he would be selected to represent Fiji in the Rio Olympics rugby sevens tournament. But he wasn’t.

Then he returned to rugby league.

Since September 1, 2018, Hayne has not played any professional sports at any level.

Which crime has Jarryd Hayne been convicted of?

Hayne was convicted of rape in April 2023.

For raping a female victim in 2018, he could spend up to 14 years prison.

Hayne was being tried again for the same offense. The first trial ended in a hung jury, while the second was a guilty verdict that was overturned by appeal.

The incident occurred in Newcastle on September 30, 2018 (Australia), on the same evening as the NRL grand finale.

Hayne will be sentenced Thursday, April 6.

Amellia Bonnici, Jarryd’s wife is who?

Amellia Bonnici was married to Hayne.

The couple began to be together in 2016. They were then married in a private ceremony in 2021.

They have two children together.

Bonnici was seen with Hayne during his trial and is said to have been moved by the outcome.