Chloe Ferry shows off her incredible Bentley – worth an eye-watering £159k

CHLOE Ferry has given fans another look at her incredible “dream” car – a £159,000 Bentley.

Geordie shore star Geordie Shore bought the fancy motor for her own use in 2019, and she couldn’t wait share the experience with all of her friends.

5 Chloe purchased the luxury car several years back but still loves it.

5 The ‘dream’ car is worth a massive £159,000

Chloe shared a throwback clip with her 3.8 Million Instagram followers. It showed the luxurious car with cream leather seats, and many other features.

The now-27-year-old actress has amassed quite the fortune since she first appeared on our screens in the tender age 19 and has had a lot of success.

In Instagram, she showed off her purchase and wrote “New Car Day”: Thanks to @ryankent92 @psf_cars who helped me to find my dream car.”

Evidently excited about her new car she shared several photos inside.

Chloe also spent a significant amount of her money earlier this month on cosmetic procedures.

Chloe shared a throwback picture of herself with Sophie Kasaei, Abbie Holborn and Abbie Holborn earlier today. They all seem far removed from their MTV shows.

In the snaps, Sophie is seen with long blonde hair, while Chloe is also a very bright blonde.

The group has been open over the years about the changes they’ve made to their looks.

Abbie, now 25, recently underwent her second boob job and opened up about being “addicted” to surgery.

She previously told how her attitude to her appearance changed after joining Geordie Shore and she ended up getting eight procedures while she was just 20.

5 It came equipped with leather seats in cream.

5 Chloe Ferry shows off her Instagram Kardashian curves Credit: Social Media Source