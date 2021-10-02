James Holzhauer’s winning streak ends with Matt Amodio as ‘Jeopardy Champ’

Sorry. “Jeopardy James”: Reigning quiz-show champ Matt AmodioIt has surpassed the high-wagering James HolzhauerFriday’s consecutive wins, Friday’s 33rd win.

Amodio, a Yale computer science Ph.D. student and Ohio native, had tied the Las Vegas sports gambler’s 32-game streak Thursday and now ranks second to “GOAT”Ken Jennings, for consecutive wins.

Host Mayim Bialik made note of the potential milestone before starting the game. “Will it be Matt celebrating this weekend, or one of our new challengers?”She asked.

Amodio faced off against two other graduate students Friday: Thomas Dai, from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Samantha Wells of Urbana, Illinois. Amodio led with $10,400 at the end of the first round. As the game progressed, the margin grew. Amodio amassed $35,400 ahead of Final Jeopardy, nearly seven times Wells’ earnings. As usual, unless Amodio made a reckless wager for the clue involving American History, there was no way for his competitors to catch up.

Even though he didn’t know the last clue, the champ’s $20,000 wager ensured another win “The April 26, 1906 edition of The Call, a newspaper in this city, reported on the heroic death of hoseman James O’Neil.” But he knew the answer (San Francisco) – the only one of the three contestants who did – bringing his daily earnings to $55,400 and his total winnings to $1,267,801.

“You now have the second-most consecutive wins in ‘Jeopardy!’ history,” Bialik told Amodio. “Congratulations!”

“Wow, thank you, thank you,”He replied.

Even with an impressive 33 games under Amodio’s belt, he still has a way to go to topple Jennings2004: ’74-game record

“Ken’s always been the face of ‘Jeopardy!’ to me, so when I think of ‘Jeopardy!,’ I think of him,”Amodio stated in a statement. “To (be) right behind him is a surreal experience.”

Amodio even commemorated Jennings’ feat in A Sept. 6 tweet: “On this day 17 years ago, Ken Jennings began Season 21 as a 38-day champion. He would go on to win another game or 36. We would have to wait until 2020 to see him crowned, but we all knew he was the #Jeopardy GOAT in 2004. Long live the Ken!”

Amodio paid tribute to Holzhauer ahead of Thursday’s streak-tying milestone.

“I have the chance to remind everybody how much better than me @James_Holzhauer is in literally every way,” He tweeted. “It would be an honor to be unfavorably compared to a person I admire so much!”

Holzhauer has been much less sincere on the social media site, taking a playful jab at Amodio. “When you order something online vs. when it arrives,” Holzhauer captioned a Sept. 20, postThis website displayed pictures of the contestants along with their respective 23-day totals. Amodio trailed Holzhauer by nearly $1 million.

“Must be nice having time to throw shade on Twitter,” Amodio shot back. “Us #Jeopardy champions with 0 career losses have actual work to do.”

Amodio won 18 of the last season’s games and earned a $574,801 pot. He has been victorious in every game since. “Jeopardy!”Season Starts Sept. 13. He is still third in the list for highest regular game winnings, behind Jennings at $2,520,000.700 and Holzhauer at $2,462,216. This is due to his aggressive wagering.

Amodio is sure to have the time and joy of his life, chasing his records and winning his next win. Celebrate 30 wins He tweeted: “I know whatever happens next, this has been the ride of a lifetime on #Jeopardy.”

Amodio explained that he accumulated a wealth of knowledge through reading. An interview with The Associated Press published in August. “On a regular basis, I just fall into a rabbit hole of Wikipedia links, (and) every article opens up 20 more things that I have questions about it,”He said. “This is just how how I spend my day, or my nights when I’m done working.”

